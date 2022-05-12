Take $70 off a magnetic portable charger that makes powering your iPhone easy

If your iPhone needs to charge, why should you have to plug it into a stationary charger and leave it there to juice up? If you need to power up on the go, it would be easier if you had a charger that comes with you.

You can end that backward practice with the Speedy Mag Wireless Charger, a nifty little power pack that makes charging iPhone 12s or newer simple. The heart of this charger’s effectiveness is its built-in magnet and metal plate. It clamps the charger to the back of your phone and initiates the charging process without sliding off.

Speedy Mag is optimized for Apple devices, funneling power to your iPhone at ultra-fast speeds. In fact, Fast Charge can elevate your iPhone from dead up to 100% battery life in only 30 minutes. Slick and stylish, it also includes protection features to prevent overcharging and overheating, and it can even power other Qi-enabled devices.

Perhaps best of all, there are no charging cables involved. That alone may make Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone worth considering. Originally $119, it’s now on sale for just $48.99.

Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone (Blue) – $48.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.