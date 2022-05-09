Jony Ive reveals his favorite tools and why so many Apple products come in silver

Jony Ive became an Apple legend by designing some of the most iconic products not just in technology, but in the history of every product ever made. The former Apple design chief is giving people an insight into his design process through a guest edit of the Financial Times’ Hot To Spend It section.

Ive guest-edited three articles for FT, with one of the articles featuring 12 tools “for making, for marking, for measuring, and carrying with you every day.” The article is essentially a product list with shopping links, and the tools include a Snap-On adjustable torque wrench for $450, a paper folder, and a Wempe Navigator II ship’s clock and weather station for $2,000.

It’s an interesting list that’s presented very stylishly, but Ive provides no context for any of the tools. For instance, does Ive really encounter turntables so often that he carries a $5,645 Linn titanium Ekos SE tonearm on him every day? Still, it’s an interesting list that gives a glimpse into Ive’s tastes.

This silver penguin sits near Jony Ive’s desk. Lisi Brothers

The most intriguing of the four articles in Ive’s guest edit is a piece about his fondness for silver. Ive’s father was a silversmith and he was drawn to the precious metal as a child. Ive mentions that he has a Fratelli Lisi Sterling Silver Penguin Champagne Holder that rests at the foot of his desk. It’s available to buy online for $21,455.

The third article is a dialogue between Ive and designer Marc Newsom, who Ive has collaborated with in the past, including the Apple Watch. Near the end of their discussion, Ive talks about how their work on the Apple Watch “speaks to a joyful and effective collaboration at a particularly difficult time.” This part is particularly interesting in light of The New York Times’ recently-posted excerpt from a book detailing Ive’s tenure at Apple, which states that the Apple Watch development and marketing were points of contention for Ive and led to him leaving the company.