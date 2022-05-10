Save $250 right now on a new 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro

Even without an M1 Ultra processor, the new MacBook Pro is an excellent and speedy machine that’s more than capable of handling any task thrown at it. And today’s sale makes it even sweeter: Amazon is selling the 16-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB of storage for $2,250 when an automatic $149 is deducted at checkout, an impressive savings of $249.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro has an M1 Pro processor with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU), a brilliant Liquid Retina XDR display, incredible battery life, MagSafe, HDMI, an SD card slot, and a six-speaker surround sound system. We gave the 14-inch version 4.5 stars in our review and called it “a MacBook Pro that is truly built for professionals who make the highest demands of their hardware.”

We’ve never seen a price lower than this so go grab one before it shoots back up.