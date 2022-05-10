Home / Mac
Save $250 right now on a new 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro

Amazon is selling the 512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,250.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
16-inch MacBook Pro
Apple

Even without an M1 Ultra processor, the new MacBook Pro is an excellent and speedy machine that’s more than capable of handling any task thrown at it. And today’s sale makes it even sweeter: Amazon is selling the 16-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB of storage for $2,250 when an automatic $149 is deducted at checkout, an impressive savings of $249.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro has an M1 Pro processor with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU), a brilliant Liquid Retina XDR display, incredible battery life, MagSafe, HDMI, an SD card slot, and a six-speaker surround sound system. We gave the 14-inch version 4.5 stars in our review and called it “a MacBook Pro that is truly built for professionals who make the highest demands of their hardware.”

We’ve never seen a price lower than this so go grab one before it shoots back up.

16-inch MacBook Pro (2021)

16-inch MacBook Pro (2021)
MSRP: $2,499 (M1 Pro 10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD); $2,699 (M1 Pro 10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD); $3,499 (M1 Max 10-Core CPU, 32-Core GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)
Best Prices Today: $2249.00 at B & H Photo | $2,427.93 at Amazon | $2499 at Apple

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

