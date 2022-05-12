Home / Accessories / Feature
Macworld Podcast

Macworld Podcast: The AirPods report; RIP to the iPod

Macworld Podcast episode 792
Macworld Podcast
By Michael Simon, Jason Cross and Roman Loyola, Macworld
iPod touch Airpods Pro
Apple

It’s been nearly three years since Apple released the AirPods Pro. What is up with that? We talk about the state of Apple’s AirPods lineup–as well as the last stand for the iPod–in this episode of the Macworld Podcast. 

This is episode 792 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 792

Listen on Amazon Music

Amazon

Get info

Here are a few links to get more information on the topics mentioned on the show. 

How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify or on Amazon Music.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

AirPods (3rd generation)

AirPods (3rd generation)
MSRP: $179
Best Prices Today: $169.00 at Amazon | $169.00 at Best Buy | $174.98 at Sams Club
Read our full AirPods (3rd generation) review

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro
MSRP: $249
Best Prices Today: $174.99 at Amazon | $189.99 at Best Buy | $199 at Staples
Read our full Apple AirPods Pro review

AirPods Max

AirPods Max
MSRP: $549
Best Prices Today: $439.99 at Costco | $449.00 at Best Buy | $469.99 at Newegg
Read our full AirPods Max review

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

    Related:
  • Wearables
  • Headphones
  • iPod