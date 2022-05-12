Macworld Podcast: The AirPods report; RIP to the iPod

It’s been nearly three years since Apple released the AirPods Pro. What is up with that? We talk about the state of Apple’s AirPods lineup–as well as the last stand for the iPod–in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 792 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
- AirPods Pro and AirPods Max refresh due this fall with new design, colors
- Complete guide to the new AirPods Pro 2
- AirPods Pro review: Apple at its best
- AirPods Max release date, price & specs
- AirPods Max review: Opulent audio that shouldn’t cost so much
- The iPod touch is finally dead
- The complete history of Apple’s iconic iPod music player
How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks
The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify or on Amazon Music.
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.
