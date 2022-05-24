If you buy a new Mac from Apple today, you won’t get it for months

It is often said that clues about what Apple is to launch at an upcoming event can be found if you take a look at Apple’s online store to see the expected shipping dates on certain products. So normally, a long wait time for Apple products ahead of WWDC would be a sure sign that something’s new coming, but in these days of global component shortages, there are plenty of reasons why buying a Mac isn’t as easy as it used to be.

Still, the timing isn’t great. As Apple readies the release of a new macOS beta, many developers are going to be looking for new machines in June to test out their apps, and they could be in for a long wait. Shipping of most MacBook Pros models is delayed for months, and stock of the new Mac Studio, especially the M1 Ultra model, is similarly constrained.

In fact, the only Macs that don’t appear to be in short supply in the U.S. are the older M1 Macs: the MacBook Air (1-2 weeks), and the 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and 24-inch iMac, all of which are mostly available for shipping immediately. But Apple’s higher-end Macs are all severely constrained, leaving its most demanding customers in a bind and even the MacBook Air has a 7-9 week backlog in the U.K. Depending on the configuration you want, some higher-end MacBook Pro and Mac Studio models aren’t shipping until August.

While Apple shipping delays are hardly a new phenomenon, particularly with newer products, just last month, many of these products were being shipped within a couple of weeks. So it’s getting bad out there. We looked at the base configurations to track when you can expect to get your Mac if you order from the Apple Store today:

14-inch Macbook Pro

U.S.: Delivery from July 15 to 29 (8-10 weeks)

U.K.: Delivery from July 15 to 29 (8-10 weeks)

) Germany: Delivery in 7-9 weeks

Australia: Delivery from July 27 to August 10 (3-4 months)

16-inch Macbook Pro

U.S.: Delivery from July 15 to 29 (8-10 weeks)

U.K.: Delivery from July 15 to 29 (7-9 weeks)

) Germany: Delivery in 7-9 weeks

Australia: Delivery from July 27 to August 10 (2-3 months)

If you want a 14-inch MacBook Pro expect a wait of about 7-8 weeks if you buy from Apple. IDG

MacBook Air

U.S.: Delivery from June 2 to June 9 (1-2 weeks)

U.K.: Delivery from July 11 to July 22 (7-9 weeks)

) Germany: Delivery in 6-8 weeks

Australia: Delivery from June 15-June 17 (2-3 weeks)

Mac Studio

U.S.: Delivery from June 2 to June 9 (1-2 weeks) for M1 Max; July 11 to 25 (8-10 weeks) for M1 Ultra

U.K.: Delivery from June 1 to June 10 (1-2 weeks) for M1 Max; July 15 to 29 (8-10 weeks) for M1 Ultra

Germany: Delivery in 1-2 weeks for M1 Max; 7-9 weeks for M1 Ultra

Australia: Delivery from May 26 to June 3 (1-2 weeks) for M1 Max; July 11 to 25 (8-10 weeks) for M1 Ultra

Studio Display

U.S.: Delivery in 8-10 weeks

U.K.: Delivery in 8-10 weeks

Germany: Delivery in 8-10 weeks

Australia: Delivery in 8-10 weeks

There’s a 9-10 week wait if you want to buy a M1 Ultra Mac Studio from Apple right now! Willis Lai/Foundry

However, not every Mac is unavailable. You can still order these Macs in the Apple Store and get them (almost) immediately:

13-inch Macbook Pro

U.S.: Delivery today or tomorrow

U.K.: Delivery today or tomorrow

Germany: Delivery tomorrow

Australia: Delivery tomorrow

iMac

U.S.: Delivery tomorrow

U.K.: Delivery today

Germany: Delivery today or tomorrow

Australia: Delivery from June 8 (2 weeks)

Mac mini

U.S.: Delivery today or tomorrow

U.K.: Delivery today or tomorrow

Germany: Delivery tomorrow

Australia: Delivery today or tomorrow

Just because Apple has low stock right now doesn’t mean you won’t be able to buy one of the above Macs. We can confirm that various retailers do still have stock of certain Macs – and many of them are offering great discounts. Check out these articles that include the best deals on Mac you can get.