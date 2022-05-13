As WWDC looms, Apple is quickly running out of Macs

It is often said that clues about what Apple is to launch at an upcoming event can be found if you take a look at Apple’s online store to see the expected shipping dates on certain products. So normally, a long wait time for Apple products ahead of WWDC would be a sure sign that something’s new coming, but in these days of global component shortages, there are plenty of reasons why buying a Mac isn’t as easy as it used to be.

Still, the timing isn’t great. As Apple readies the release of a new macOS beta, many developers are going to be looking for new machines in June to test out their apps, and they could be in for a long wait. Shipping of most MacBook Pros models is delayed for months, and stock of the new Mac Studio, especially the M1 Ultra model, is similarly constrained.

In fact, the only Macs that don’t appear to be in short supply in the U.S. are the older M1 Macs: the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and 24-inch iMac, all of which are mostly available for shipping immediately.

While Apple shipping delays are hardly a new phenomenon, particularly with newer products, just last month, many of these products were being shipped within 2-3 weeks. with the M1 Max MacBook Pros having a six-weeks backlog. So it’s getting bad out there. Here’s when you can expect to get your Mac if you order from the Apple Store today:

14-inch Macbook Pro

U.S.: Delivery from July 4 to 19 ( 7-9 weeks )

) U.K.: Delivery from July 5 to 19 ( 7-9 weeks )

) Germany: Delivery in 7-9 weeks

Australia: Delivery from July 4 to 18 (7-9 weeks)

16-inch Macbook Pro

U.S.: Delivery from July 4 to 19 ( 7-9 weeks )

) U.K.: Delivery from July 5 to 19 ( 7-9 weeks )

) Germany: Delivery in 7-8 weeks

Australia: Delivery from July 4 to 18 (7-9 weeks)

If you want a 14-inch MacBook Pro expect a wait of about 7-8 weeks if you buy from Apple. IDG

MacBook Air

U.S.: Delivery from May 20 to 27 ( 1-2 weeks )

) U.K.: Delivery from June 29 to July 12 ( 6-8 weeks )

) Germany: Delivery in 6-8 weeks

Australia: Delivery in 1-2 weeks

Mac Studio

U.S.: Delivery from May 20 to 27 ( 1-2 weeks ) for M1 Max; July 4 to 19 ( 7-8 weeks ) for M1 Ultra

) for M1 Max; July 4 to 19 ( ) for M1 Ultra U.K.: Delivery from June 7 to 14 ( 3-4 weeks ) for M1 Max; July 5 to 19 ( 7-8 weeks ) for M1 Ultra

) for M1 Max; July 5 to 19 ( ) for M1 Ultra Germany: Delivery in 3-4 weeks for M1 Max; 7-9 weeks for M1 Ultra

for M1 Max; for M1 Ultra Australia: Delivery from June 3 to 10 (2-3 weeks) for M1 Max; July 4 to 18 (7-8 weeks) for M1 Ultra

There’s a 9-10 week wait if you want to buy a M1 Ultra Mac Studio from Apple right now! Willis Lai/Foundry

Mac Pro

U.S.: Delivery in 3 to 4 weeks ; up to 6 weeks for higher-end configurations

; up to for higher-end configurations U.K.: Delivery from May 25 May to 27 ( 2-3 weeks) ; up to 6 weeks for higher configurations

; up to for higher configurations Germany: Delivery in 5-7 weeks

Australia: Delivery in 10-11 weeks

However, not every Mac is unavailable. You can still order these Macs in the Apple Store and get them (almost) immediately:

13-inch Macbook Pro

U.S.: Delivery today or tomorrow

U.K.: Delivery by May 16

Germany: Delivery tomorrow

Australia: Delivery tomorrow

iMac

U.S.: Delivery today or tomorrow

U.K.: Delivery by May 16

Germany: Delivery today or tomorrow

Australia: Delivery tomorrow

Mac mini

U.S.: Delivery today or tomorrow

U.K.: Delivery by May 16

Germany: Delivery tomorrow

Australia: Delivery tomorrow

Just because Apple has low stock right now doesn’t mean you won’t be able to buy one of the above Macs. We can confirm that various retailers do still have stock of certain Macs – and many of them are offering great discounts. Check out these articles that include the best deals on Mac you can get.