Apple is completely sold out of the iPod touch in the U.S.

If you had hoped to buy an iPod touch before Apple sent the iPod to the great Apple Store in the sky we’re afraid to say you’re probably too late. Apple only announced on Tuesday that the iPod touch was discontinued and would only be sold while supplies last. It didn’t take long—less than two days later, the U.S. Apple Store is completely wiped out of all iPod touch models.

All is not lost though: if you are desperate to get your hands on an iPod before the music dies there is still stock at Apple Stores in various countries—but expect supplies to run out soon. Failing that you may be able to find an iPod touch on sale on eBay or an Apple reseller near you.

Where is the iPod touch in stock?

Around the world there are still some places that have stock:

U.S.

All models are sold out for delivery online.

There are some locations where you might still be able to pick up an iPod touch from an Apple Store, though we recommend you call ahead to check if you are planning to visit.

Best Buy and Amazon still have some stock available for purchase, though some colors are sold out.

You can also check eBay for people selling new and used models.

U.K.

Most models are still available from the online UK Apple Store:

Space Gray: 32GB, 128GB, 256GB

32GB, 128GB, 256GB Silver: 32GB, 128GB, 256GB

32GB, 128GB, 256GB Pink: 32GB, 256GB

32GB, 256GB Blue: 32GB, 128GB, 256GB

32GB, 128GB, 256GB Gold: 32GB, 128GB

32GB, 128GB Red: 32GB

The Amazon UK Store also has some models available, though stock is dwindling. You can also buy the iPod touch at Argos, John Lewis and Laptops Direct.

Australia

The iPod touch is available in every color at the Australian Apple Store, though some models are only available for in-store pickup.

Space Gray: 32GB, 128GB, 256GB

32GB, 128GB, 256GB Silver: 32GB

32GB Pink: 128GB, 256GB

128GB, 256GB Blue: 128GB, 256GB

128GB, 256GB Gold: 32GB, 128GB, 256GB

32GB, 128GB, 256GB Red: 128GB

Germany

The iPod touch is still available in some colors at the German Apple Store.

Space Gray: 32GB, 128GB, 256GB

32GB, 128GB, 256GB Silver: 32GB

32GB Pink: 256GB

256GB Blue: Sold Out

Sold Out Gold: 32GB

32GB Red: Sold Out

Sweden

Our colleges at Macworld Sweden report that stock has sold out at the Apple Store Sweden.