The M1 Mac mini is $129 off and in stock at Amazon right now

It’s getting harder and harder to find new Macs, but Amazon has a great deal on one that’s in stock: The 256GB Mac mini is $570 when a $99 automatic discount is applied at checkout. That matches the lowest price we’ve ever seen.
The M1 Mac mini doesn’t come with a keyboard, monitor, or mouse, but it brings plenty of performance. It’s got an M1 processor with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a slew of ports: Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI, ethernet, and a headphone jack. And it’s small enough to fit on top of your desk.
In our 4.5-star review back in 2020, we called the Mac mini “a tremendous value” and out opinion hasn’t changed, especially at this price. So go grab one while you still can.
Apple Mac mini (2020) M1
