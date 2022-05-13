The M1 Mac mini is $129 off and in stock at Amazon right now

It’s getting harder and harder to find new Macs, but Amazon has a great deal on one that’s in stock: The 256GB Mac mini is $570 when a $99 automatic discount is applied at checkout. That matches the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The M1 Mac mini doesn’t come with a keyboard, monitor, or mouse, but it brings plenty of performance. It’s got an M1 processor with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a slew of ports: Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI, ethernet, and a headphone jack. And it’s small enough to fit on top of your desk.

In our 4.5-star review back in 2020, we called the Mac mini “a tremendous value” and out opinion hasn’t changed, especially at this price. So go grab one while you still can.