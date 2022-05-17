Get a new M1 MacBook Air for $850 in this crazy Costco deal

While availability of laptops may be dwindling at the Apple Store, Coscto is slashing prices on one of the models it has in stock: You can get a MacBook Air with 256GB of storage in any color for $850 right now (Silver, Space Gray, Gold) a savings of $149 and matching the best price we’ve ever seen. (Note: You don’t need to be a Costco member to get this price.)

This model comes with the low-end M1 processor that has one fewer GPU core than the other MacBooks, but most people won’t notice the difference. Otherwise, it’s identical to the other higher end models, with a 13.3-inch retina screen, Magic Keyboard, and tremendous battery life, along with a fantastic fanless design.

In our 4.5-star review, we praised the “stunning” speed and “shocking” graphics performance even with a 7-core GPU. And at $850, the price is pretty shocking too.