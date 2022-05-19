Macworld Podcast: What you want in iOS 16

WWDC is only three weeks away! Apple will reveal its latest iPhone operating system, but will it have the features that you want? We talk about iOS 16 features on your wish list in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 793 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola. It’s based on a poll and your responses posted on Twitter. Here are the tweets below.
