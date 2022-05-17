New Swift Playgrounds 4.1 lets you make Mac apps with SwiftUI

Apple on Tuesday released major updates to Swift Playgrounds, its app designed to teach programming newcomers how to write software using Apple’s Swift programming language.

Swift Playgrounds 4.1 is available for free for the iPad and Mac. Version 4.1 now allows users to create macOS apps with SwiftUI, but the users must be running Swift Playgrounds on a Mac running macOS Monterey 12.4, which was released on Monday. Here are the release notes with details on the new features.