Scrapped ‘flat’ Apple Watch redesign may finally arrive on the Series 8

Following disappointment when the Apple Watch Series 7 was unveiled in 2021 with largely the same design and features as the Series 6, rumormongers are again hopeful that this year’s update will feature a major redesign. The latest report now says the gently curved edges that have graced every model since 2015 will be replaced on the Series 8 by something sharper and flatter and more in keeping with the design language of the current iPhones and iPads.

Earlier this week leaker ‘ShrimpApplePro’ tweeted: “Heard from source today that there is a flat front glass display for apple watch display. High chance that this is the front glass for the Apple Watch Series 8.”

Haven’t heard any on how’s the redesign housing nor which model yet.

This was, in turn, picked up by Jon Prosser, who discussed the rumor approvingly in Tuesday’s episode of Front Page Tech. That’s unsurprising because this new report represents a shot at vindication for Prosser, who was the main cheerleader for the redesign rumor in May last year. “Up to the very last second,” he says, “everyone was 99% expecting a flat Apple Watch. But then…”

When the Series 7 appeared, it was basically a Series 6 with a slightly larger screen. No flat edges. No big redesign. No new processor. It wasn’t just Prosser who got it wrong—other big-name analysts and leakers concurred with his claims, including Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo. And, as Prosser now points out, he did say at the time that the leaks he was receiving might actually apply to the Series 8.

If ShrimpApplePro has got this one right, then redemption could be at hand, and the theories could turn out to be true. It should be noted that ShrimpApplePro, while a relatively unproven leaker who is not yet tracked for accuracy on AppleTrack, did accurately report the iPhone 14 Pro’s pill+hole cutout display last September, long before other outlets confirmed the change.

The new Apple Watch is expected to launch in September with a new “rugged” option and possibly a skin temp sensor. You can keep up with the latest rumors with our Apple Watch Series 8 guide.