Koofr Cloud Storage offers 100GB of storage space for $29.99 – for life.

File maintenance can be mentally exhausting, especially if you have multiple files regularly bumping against your storage device’s constraints. File sizes are only getting bigger, so locking a deal on a healthy patch of cloud storage space from Koofr Cloud Storage could relieve some severe headaches.

Koofr is a safe, private, and simple cloud storage service that plays nicely with everybody. Accessible through the web and mobile, you can connect your Koofr account to your existing cloud spaces like Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon, and more, to keep everything orderly across the whole group. Once your accounts are connected, you can use Koofr to search for a file no matter which cloud service it’s on.

And with Koofr’s Duplicate Finder tool, users can find and remove duplicate files inside their cloud accounts to save storage space. With Koofr, users can transfer files to and from the cloud with no limits, rename multiple files with advanced renaming options, or access files on a remote computer via the Koofr Desktop app. That all happens under multiple layers of protection, including Secure Sockets Layer (SSL)/Transport Layer Security (TLS) encryption. And for the ultra-security conscious, Koofr doesn’t track you and your activities.

Backed by four and five-star reviews from sources like Capterra, Trustpilot, and TechRadar, you can secure 100GB of lifetime Koofr Cloud Storage for $29.99.

Koofr Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription (100GB) – $29.99

