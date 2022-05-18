The first iOS 15.6 beta is already here

The release of iOS 16 is just a couple of weeks away, but Apple still has plans for iOS 15. Just days after iOS 15.5 arrived, Apple started iOS 15.6 beta testing, along with its iPadOS 15.6 sibling. It was first made available to developers on May 18, and the public beta usually follows within a day.

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 16 at WWDC in June, and beta testing is likely to begin right away for developers, with a public beta arriving a few weeks later.

iOS 15.6 new features

Apple does not disclose the full list of new features in release notes until the update is ready for general release. So beta testers have to keep an eye out for changes, and it’s too early to have discovered any yet. We’ll update this article as soon as we know what’s new and different in iOS 15.6.

How to get the iOS 15.6 beta

In order to download the iOS 15.6 beta, head over to beta.apple.com on the device upon which you wish to run the beta OS. Register for the beta, then download the profile.

After you’ve got the profile, head to Settings > General > VPN and Device Management to activate the profile, which requires restarting your iPhone or iPad. Once it has restarted and the profile is activated, go to General > Software Update to download and install the iOS/iPadOS 15.6 beta.

Registered developers can download the profile for the developer beta by visiting developer.apple.com/download on the device upon which they wish to install the beta.