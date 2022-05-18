Apple releases first macOS Monterey 12.5 beta with WWDC just weeks away

Barely 48 hours after the macOS 12.4 arrived on Macs, Apple has pushed the macOS Monterey 12.5 beta to developers. Apple has yet to provide any release notes, so it’s unclear if there are any new features. We’ll update this article as any new developments are unearthed, but macOS 12.5 is likely to hold some clues as to Apple’s plans for WWDC, which will bring a preview of macOS 13 and possibly new Macs.

macOS Monterey 12.4 was light on new features, bringing small updates to the Podcasts app and a firmware update to the Studio Display. The update also took Universal Control out of beta and contained more than 50 security patches, so it’s an important update to install. Apple released the first 11.6.7 beta alongside Monterey 12.5 for users who have not made the jump to Monterey.

The 12.5 beta is first available to developers, so to upgrade you must be part of the Apple Developer Program. Apple also has a Public Beta program for non-developers who want to try macOS betas, which are usually distributed a day or two after the developer beta.