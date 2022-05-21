Creatives, this Media Mac Bundle can help you edit your images for just $20

There are a few ways to handle your image editing and other content creation issues. Throw hundreds of dollars at a license for the Adobe Creative Cloud and untangle its maze of interconnected apps, dashboards, and functions. Or pick up a handy collection like this Media Mac Bundle to take care of a bunch of those image creation needs quickly and easily – and for a lot less cash.

This bundle features 4 apps created to tackle some of the most popular and most necessary image editing functions around, all with just a few simple clicks.

The collection starts with GlueMotion, which helps users create gorgeous time-lapse images from virtually any image format you can throw at it: JPEG, PNG, and even most raw formats. SnapMotion turns video into brilliant still images, letting users extract and edit images from a video; while MetaImage handles the gruntwork of organizing your work, allowing full editing of EXIF, IPTC and XMP tags as well as MakerNotes, all in a simple, streamlined interface. Finally, PhotosRevive uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence to do the impossible, turning your old black and white pictures into vibrant full color.

Each app in The Media Mac Bundle usually sells for between $8.99 and $18.99, but as part of this collection, all four are available now at about $5 each, only $19.99 for unlimited lifetime access.

The Media Mac Bundle – $19.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.