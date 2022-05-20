Get a 4-pack of AirTags for $10 off today

Apple’s AirTags are like Lay’s potato chips, you can’t get just one, and today a four-pack is cheaper than ever: Amazon is selling a four-pack of AirTags for $89, a savings of $10 off and one of the few sales we’ve ever seen.

Apple AirTags are designed to track your non-Apple products, such as bookbags, wallets, and keys. They link up to the Find My app to let you track things that are lost, set separation alerts, and display messages to nearby iPhones with contact information. They come with a battery that lasts about a year, but you’ll need some sort of a case if you want to attach it to a zipper or a handle. In our review, we called the AirTags “shockingly small” and “a fantastic expansion of the Find My service.”

This price brings the price of a single AirTag down to $22.25, knocking $6.75 off the regular $29 MSRP.