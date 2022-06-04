How to create a Memoji on a Mac and set it for your user profile

When you create a user account on a Mac, you can personalize it by setting a photo or an icon. You can also set it with a Memoji, which are animated emojis–Animojis–that resemble you.

In this article, we’ll go over how to create a Memoji on a Mac and set it as your user profile pic. You can watch how it’s done in the video below, or you can read on for the instructions.

1. Your profile picture is found in System Preferences > Users and Groups. In the Users and Groups setting, make sure your user profile is selected in the left column and click on your picture on the right.

Foundry

2. A selector window will open and the first item in the left column is Memoji. On the right, you can pick up emoji for yourself, or you can create a Memoji.

To create a new Memoji, click on the “+” button. You’ll go through the different characteristics of creating a Memoji, from the Skin all the way to Clothing. And you can always modify your Memoji whenever you want, or create new ones.

After you’re finished going through all of the characteristics for creating your Memoji, click the Done button in the lower right corner.

Foundry

3. Once your Memoji is created, you’ll go back to the selector window, and you can pick your Memoji for your user picture. You can even give it a special pose, or change the background color.

In the left column at the bottom below your picture, you can zoom in or out if you move the slider.

Foundry

4. Once you’re satisfied with your Memoji, click the Save button, and you’re all set. The next time you log in to your Mac, you’ll see your Memoji at the login.