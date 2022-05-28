Apple is blowing out these refurbished iPads for just $229.99

iPad innovations just keep coming, but true Apple fans know the truth. They know that even though the world’s most popular tablet keeps adding new features virtually every year, there are scads of iPads only a few years old that are still more than enough device for anyone looking for a reliable tablet at a fraction of the price of buying new.

Case in point, Apple is now offering fully refurbished Apple iPad 6s for just $229.99.

The model packs a 2.03 GHz Apple A10 Fusion quad-core processor, which is enough juice to rival chips running most portable PCs. Featuring 32GB of storage space, full WiFi connectivity support, and an 8 MP camera for stunning, high-quality images or crystal clear video streaming,

this tablet is ready to meet the needs of users who demand fluid multi-tasking.

As for the screen, this 9.7” IPS LED-backlit 2048 by 1536 display helps make easy browsing a breeze with multi-touch controls. Plus, this iPad also features a battery life of over 10 hours, offering more than enough time for tackling projects and viewing sessions that require some extra attention.

As an Apple-certified refurbished tablet, this iPad has been tested and graded to look and function just like it did when it rolled off the factory line. Tested for function and any cosmetic blemishes, this purchase comes with a full complement of accessories as well as a minimum 90-day warranty in the event of any problems.

Regularly $253, this iPad 6 is now on sale at almost 10 percent off, down to just $229.99.

