AnyMP4 can capture anything playing on your computer screen

The web is a transitory place. Its real estate isn’t like Rome or Athens, or even New York where old sites and structures are preserved and protected. No, web real estate is more like Las Vegas, constantly being torn down and rebuilt, often wiping out forever what once stood on that spot.

So if you have temporary access to a video, or you’re watching a livestream, there’s a very real chance it won’t be there again tomorrow. Sometimes, digital content like a game stream, live event, or even an important video call, needs to be maintained for posterity. With the AnyMP4 Screen and Audio Recorder for Mac Lifetime Subscription Bundle, those digital assets can be saved from digital oblivion.

With this app tandem, users can record anything happening on their computer screen and save it for their archives. First, AnyMP4 Screen Recorder is an HD-compatible recorder for capturing high-quality video in up to 4K resolution. From video conference and instruction videos to livestreams on services like YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, Dailymotion, Twitch, and more, users can customize the portion of their screen they want to record, saving it in their favorite file format (MP4, MOV, AVI, WMV, and more), or even use real-time drawing features to annotate the video with text, lines, arrows, or your own creative efforts.

Teamed up with AnyMP4 Audio Recorder, users can also handle similar tasks for all their favorite audio recordings. Capture sound from favorite online radio stations, streaming sites like Spotify, Pandora, and iTunes, or collect all your Skype, Google Talk, Yahoo Messenger, or other VoIP calls for safekeeping.

Each of the two apps in the AnyMP4 Screen and Audio Recorder for Mac Lifetime Subscription Bundle would normally cost $49.99 separately, but this offer makes each available now for about $15 at just $29.99.

Prices are subject to change