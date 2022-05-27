This light-up USB-C charger puts a mini classic Macintosh in your outlet

There are plenty of small USB-C chargers out there for powering up your iPhone or iPad on the go, but none are this adorable: Crowdfunding company Shargeek has created a tiny portable charger that looks like a miniature replica of Apple’s first Macintosh—smiling Happy Mac face and all.

Of course, Shargeek isn’t affiliated with Apple and goes out of its way to call the plug “retro” and “a homage” rather than a Macintosh. But it’s unmistakably inspired by Apple’s classic design, right down to the disk cutout and rainbow logo on the front. It’s so cute, you’ll want to find a way to keep it as visible as possible on your desk, as Shargeek’s images can attest.

You’ll want to display the Retro 35 charger in a prominent space on your desk. Shargeek

The plus supports all charging standards and uses a series of lights to illuminate the screen while charging your device: yellow while charging, blue when fast charging, green when super charging, and white when it’s not charging. It also comes with a series of stickers for the “display” and encourages users to make their own but you’ll probably want to stick with the Happy Mac.

The Retro 35 has a single USB-C port with an output of 35W. It has a U.S. plug but U.K., AU, and EU adapters are available for $5.

Shargeek says the MSRP for the Retro 35 will be $49 but is offering a 50 percent savings for early Indiegogo backers. It’s expected to ship in July but as with all crowdfunding campaigns, there could be delays.