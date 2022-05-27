Take 20% off our favorite Hyper MagSafe-ready iPhone accessories

As part of a Memorial Day sale, Hyper is offering 20 percent off two of its magnetic wireless charging accessories for the iPhone 12 and 13. Usually priced at $50, you can pick up the Magnetic Wireless Juice Pack for $40 and Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand for $40 when you apply the code MEMO20 at checkout. (Note: Neither product comes with a wall charger or USB-C cable.)

This powerful 18Wh (5000mAh) portable battery pack is MagSafe compatible and clamps onto the back of any iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. It can charge a phone wirelessly at 7.5W or wired at 12W and can fast-charge two devices at the same time using both methods. It weighs just 136g and charges via USB-C. It features a four-LED battery-life indicator. You can read more about the Magnetic Wireless Juice Pack features in our best MagSafe power bank roundup.

Hyper’s Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand is a 2-in-1 MagSafe-compatible charger that can power up an iPhone 12 or 13 and AirPods with a wireless charging case. You can angle the charging iPhone in either portrait or landscape orientation.

Hyper is also offering several of its USB-C hubs and adapters in the sale, including the Slim 8-in-1 USB-C Hub and Tube 6-in-1 Hub (both $72 down from $90), plus a range of cables, chargers, and power banks. The sale ends Monday.