Take $100 off the M1 MacBook Air today

Amazon is selling the 256GB MacBook AIr for $900.
Michael Simon
Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld

There may be a new MacBook Air on the way, but the current M1 model is still a fantastic laptop. And today’s sale makes it even better: Amazon is selling the 256GB M1 MacBook Air for $900, a savings of $100 and the lowest price we’re seen since early this year.

The entry-level MacBook Air has an M1 processor with an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU, a 13-inch display, 8GB of RAM, and a Magic Keyboard. In our 4.5-star review, we called the laptop “an absolutely stunning debut” with “amazing” performance and “shocking graphics performance” even in the 7-core model. We also praised the “crazy battery life” that topped 16 hours. 

So while there may be a new model right around the corner, we think you’ll be very happy with this one—especially at this price.

MacBook Air (M1, 2020)

MacBook Air (M1, 2020)
MSRP: $999 (256GB) | $1,249 (512GB)
Best Prices Today: $899.99 at Best Buy | $949.00 at Adorama | $949.99 at Costco

Executive Editor

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

