Take $100 off the M1 MacBook Air today

There may be a new MacBook Air on the way, but the current M1 model is still a fantastic laptop. And today’s sale makes it even better: Amazon is selling the 256GB M1 MacBook Air for $900, a savings of $100 and the lowest price we’re seen since early this year.

The entry-level MacBook Air has an M1 processor with an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU, a 13-inch display, 8GB of RAM, and a Magic Keyboard. In our 4.5-star review, we called the laptop “an absolutely stunning debut” with “amazing” performance and “shocking graphics performance” even in the 7-core model. We also praised the “crazy battery life” that topped 16 hours.

So while there may be a new model right around the corner, we think you’ll be very happy with this one—especially at this price.