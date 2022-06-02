Macworld Podcast: What will happen at WWDC?

The event of the year is less than a week away! Reports say that Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference should have some grand announcements, but which ones do we think will become a reality next week? We talk about our hopes, fears, and more for WWDC 2022!
- Report: Apple headset won’t be unveiled at WWDC after all
- RealityOS trademarks point to a possible Apple headset launch at WWDC
- A redesigned MacBook Air could debut at WWDC—without an M2 chip
- iOS 16 might bring an always-on display–but only for the iPhone 14 Pro
- iOS 16: Everything we know about the next big iPhone update
