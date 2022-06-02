Home / Apple / Feature
Macworld Podcast: What will happen at WWDC?

By Michael Simon, Jason Cross and Roman Loyola, Macworld
The event of the year is less than a week away! Reports say that Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference should have some grand announcements, but which ones do we think will become a reality next week? We talk about our hopes, fears, and more for WWDC 2022!

