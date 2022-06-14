Juice up your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch with this 3-in-1 wireless charger

You’ll probably never need to worry about Lightning cables, adapter plugs, or wall chargers sometime in the not-too-distant future. Sure, Apple will likely create a half-dozen new charging connectors and configurations by then (especially if the EU has something to say about it). Still, the point is that soon, wireless charging will cover virtually everything, and you can get a taste of that world with the Chrger Porta, a 3-in-1 wireless charger.

This charger can feed juice to your Apple Watch, AirPods, and your iPhone or iPad, all at once from a single ultra-portable battery source. At 4 inches long, it slips into a pocket easily to be taken anywhere. But backed with an 8,000mAh battery and full wireless Qi capabilities, your on-the-go power needs are all handled in that slim form.

One end can accommodate and power your AirPods, while an Apple Watch nestles easily around the body to complete its wireless charging. There’s even a port to connect a Lightning cable to charge your iPhone if you’d instead charge up. In any configuration, wirelessly connect your devices, and Chrger’s fast-charging innovations will carry them all back to full strength at blindingly quick speeds. Moreover, you won’t have to contend with unsightly, unreliable cables en route to fully juiced devices.

With this limited-time deal, you can score the Chrger Porta 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for $69.99 or 36% off.

Prices subject to change