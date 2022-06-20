How to make a phone call with Live Text

Live Text in iOS 15/iPadOS 15 lets your iPhone or iPad nearly instantly turns text on objects viewed through the Camera app into something you can copy and paste. Apple also offers other kinds of content identifiers, one of the most useful being a phone number.

With an iPhone XS/XR model or later or a recent-enough iPad (see list), follow these steps:

In the Camera app, point at any text on a printed object or display that contains a phone number. When rounded yellow-orange corners surround the text in question, tap the Live Text button, which looks like text inside rounded corners. A phone number will have a gray underline beneath it. Tap it. From the menu that appears, tap Call [phone number] if the number is correct.

Point the camera, tap the icon, and make a call.

Ask Mac 911

We’ve compiled a list of the questions we get asked most frequently, along with answers and links to columns: read our super FAQ to see if your question is covered. If not, we’re always looking for new problems to solve! Email yours to mac911@macworld.com, including screen captures as appropriate and whether you want your full name used. Not every question will be answered, we don’t reply to email, and we cannot provide direct troubleshooting advice.