WWDC 2022: Watch and follow along live!

With just hours to go before Apple’s WWDC keynote kicks off, the rumors are still coming in. Stay tuned to this post as we continue to track the latest developments and rumors as we count down the hours to the big show.

You can watch the WWDC keynote using the TV app on your Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, or Mac, or by heading over to the Apple Events page in Safari. Or you can watch the event on YouTube below.

12:58pm ET: damn Right Pt. 2 by Audry Nuna and DJ Snake is playing

1 pm ET: Tim Cook has started the keynote with “a big day of announcements about out technologies and platforms.”

1:05pm: Tim is talking about Apple’s developer initiatives around the world. A “huge week ahead of us.”

1:05pm: Craig Federighi takes us downstairs to talk iOS 16. New intelligence, sharing, and communication features.

1:06pm: ALL NEW LOCK SCREEN

1:08pm: Choose photos, fonts, colors, widgets

1:10pm: Notifications roll in from the bottom, Live Activities will offer “compact and glanceable updates”

1:12pm: Focus Filters let you get granular with Focus modes

1:13pm: Messages editing!! Messaages Undo Send!!

1:15pm: SharePlay in Messages

1:15 pm: On-device dIctation lets you “fluidly move between voice and touch.” Keyboard stays open, lets you edit without leaving the dictation interface

1:17pm: Live Text coming to video. Pause a video and grab text from any frame.

1:20pm: Wallet: sharing keys to other users on iOS and (coming soon) Android

1:21pm: Apple Tap to Pay coming this month. Apple Pay Later lets you split the cost of anything you buy into four payments with no interest or fees

1:22pm: Apple Pay Order Tracking coming soon

1:23pm: Maps multi-stop routes, add additional stops while driving with Siri in CarPlay

1:26pm: Follow teams and leagues in new Apple News My Sports tab

1:29pm: Quicker setup, better parental controls in Family Sharing

1:30pm: iCloud Shared Photo Library, share with up to five other people

1:33pm: Personal Safety, quickly turn off someone else’s access to location and passwords with Safety Check

1:37pm: All new Home app

1:40pm: Next generation of CarPlay with deep integration with car’s hardware

1:42pm: Pesonalized Spatial Audio to enabl:e “more precise” listening.

1:45pm: 4 new watchOS faces: Astronomy, Lunar Watch face, PlayTime, Metropolitan

1:46pm: New banner notifications, pinned apps

1:47pm: New workout views to see more metrics at a glance

1:48pm: Better tracking for running, triathletes

1:50pm: Fitness app available for iPhone tp contribute to daily move goal

1:51pm: Sleep Stages to detect which stage of sleep you’re in

1:52pm: View your complete Afib history

1:53pm: Track, manage and receive notifications for medications. Scan label with iPhone camera

1:56pm: NEXT GENERATION OF APPLE SILICON: M2

2:00pm: M2: 8-core CPU (4 high-perf cores, 4 high-efficiency cores), 10-core GPU

2:02pm: ALL NEW MACBOOK AIR COMPLETELY REDESIGNED AROUND M2

2:05pm: Liquid Retina display (with notch), new blue color, MagSafe, fanless, same battery life, fast charging with 67W adapter

2:10pm: 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2, same design

2:11pm: MacBook Pro $1,199, MacBook Pro, $1,299

2:13pm: macOS 13 Ventura

2:14pm: Stage Manager, arranges windows off to the side and puts app working in front and center

2:16pm: Spotlight has better search, rich results, ability to take actions

2:18pm: Mail: Biggest overhaul of search in years

2:20pm: Safari Shared Tab Groups, share and collaborate tabs with friends and family

2:21pm: Passkeys use powerful cryptographic keys and biometrics to replace passwords, can’t be phished or leaked

2:22pm: Passkeys begin the transition away from passwords

2:23pm: Metal 3/Metal FX Upscaling increases gaming performance. No Man’s Sky, Resident Evil Village coming later this year

WWDC: Last-minute rumors

Apple Store is down: As usual, Apple has taken down its online store in preparation for today’s keynote. The message is different—instead of “Be right back,” with an Apple logo, there is a WWDC image, with “Developing news” title. Underneath it says “We’re making updates to the Apple Store. Check back after the event, streaming on apple.com or on the Apple TV app. It’s notable that this is the first time since 2017 when Apple took down the Apple online store during a WWDC keynote. That year, the HomePod and iMac Pro were revealed but didn’t ship until much later.

MacBook Air: Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo agree that Apple is planning to launch a redesigned MacBook Air at WWDC. However, it might not come in the variety of colors we’ve been expecting. Gurman says rumors of an array of new colors are “probably exaggerated” and Kuo says the new laptop will come in “three standard color options (silver, space gray, gold), plus [probably] one new color.”

Adding more fuel to the rumor fire, a listing for a 14-inch MacBook Air with an M2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage was discovered at B&H Photo. However, a tweet by Shawn C. Steiner, who identifies himself as a B&H Senior Manager of Web Creative Content, says B&H has previously made product listings that are “guesses based on rumors” (more on that in a bit), and that could be what’s happening here and with the…

13-inch MacBook Pro: Gurman says the schedule for the 13-inch MacBook Pro has been “thrown off” due to the supply crunch and will likely launch sometime in the fall. 9to5Mac also uncovered a listing at B&H Photo for a 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 processor, but again, this is probably a B&H guess based on rumors.

These aren't real SKUs. Preemptively made before the last event and not properly removed. All guesses based on rumors.

Mac mini tower: Another B&H Photo listing, this one for a Mac mini tower with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an M1 Pro processor. A B&H representative says this listing was made as a guess for “the last event” and was never removed from the site.

M2 Mac mini: One more B&H Photo “guess” listing that was never taken down, this one is an M2 Mac mini with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Mac Pro: Ian Zelbo, the artist responsible for Front Page Tech’s Apple concept illustrations, reckons B&H has also given away the imminent release of an Apple Silicon Mac Pro by labeling the current model as “Item Discontinued.” (We haven’t been able to corroborate this, however. All models of Mac Pro that we can see on there show up as available to buy, with expected delivery ranging from two to eight weeks.)

They might have also leaked that an Apple Silicon Mac Pro is imminent… Current Mac Pro is showing as discontinued.

Zelbo also claims Apple has set its Mac Pro intro video on YouTube to private, which could be a further clue to a new Mac Pro.

AR headset: While there has been some hope that Apple would offer a preview of its upcoming AR headset, reports are now saying it’s unlikely to make an appearance at the event.

watchOS 9: MyHealthyApple has spotted an FDA 501(K) filing that points to a new Apple Watch features that lets users see a history of their atrial fibrillation readings.