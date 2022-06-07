macOS 13 Ventura compatibility: Can your Mac run the latest version?

You’ve heard all about the new features coming to Macs with macOS Ventura later this year. No doubt you’re now wondering if your Mac will be able to update to the next version of macOS when it launches. Well, we’re here to let you know if your Mac is compatible with Ventura.

It won’t be possible to install Ventura on every Mac. This year a few more Macs will be missing out on updating to the latest version of macOS.

The system requirements for macOS 13 Ventura are as follows. However, you should remember that just because your Mac can run Ventura, that doesn’t mean that you will get all the features.

Read more about macOS Ventura and its new features. You may also find What version of macOS can my Mac run? useful, especially if you’ve got an older Mac.

The following Macs can run macOS Ventura:

MacBook models from 2017 or later

MacBook Air models from 2018 or later

MacBook Pro models from 2017 or later

Mac mini models from 2018 or later

iMac models from 2019 or later

iMac Pro (all models)

Mac Pro models from 2013 or later

Mac Studio (all models)

This means the following Macs, which were previously supported by Monterey, will not be able to run Ventura:

iMac (models from 2015)

MacBook Air (models from 2015 and 2017 models)

MacBook Pro (2015 and 2016 models)

Mac mini (2014 models)

Mac Pro (2013 model: cylinder/trash can)

MacBook (2016 model)

There will no doubt be a few Mac users who are disappointed by that list. Many of the Macs that are not supported by Ventura were still being sold by Apple until quite recently. The 2014 Mac mini was sold until 2018, the ‘trash can’ Mac Pro until 2019, and the 2017 MacBook Air was sold until July 2019. We had thought that Apple wouldn’t remove those Macs from the supported list, since people might have purchased the model such a short time ago.

Bear in mind, however, that these ‘unlucky’ Macs can stay on (or upgrade to) macOS Monterey, and will still be officially supported by Apple for at least two more years. They might not be able to use the latest features, but they’ll keep getting security patches and other ongoing support. For more information, see: This is how long Apple supports Macs for.

It is also likely that even some of the ‘supported’ Macs will not be able to take advantage of all the new features. Many of the features of Monterey, such as Universal Control, Spatial Audio and AirPlay to Mac required either the M1 chip, or one of the more modern Intel-powered Macs. Read: Which Monterey features run on my Mac?

This MacBook Air and iMac are supported, just…

Will my Mac run Ventura?

Wondering whether the Mac you own will be able to run Monterey? We outline the Macs that are compatible with the new version of the macOS below. Hopefully you can easily identify your Mac from the description but if not, read: Which Mac do I have?

MacBook models from 2017 or later

This is the line of slimmer and smaller 12in MacBook models with Retina displays that Apple introduced in March 2015–except that the 2015 and 016 models are no longer included, as of Ventura. If you have one of the 2017 MacBooks, available in gold, silver or Space Gray, you should have no problems upgrading to Ventura.

MacBook Air models from 2018 or later

In 2018 Apple gave the MacBook Air a new look. If you have the older larger model that only came in silver, it won’t be supported by Ventura. The 2017 model was sold right up until 2019, so it’s likely that quite a few are still in use.

MacBook Pro models from 2017 of later

Last year it was announced that the 2015 and 2016 MacBook Pro models could run macOS Monterey, but this year they’re out! The 2017 models arrived in July 2017 and had Kaby Lake (7th-gen) processors.

Mac mini models from 2018 or later

Apple didn’t update the Mac mini for a number of years, so chances are there aren’t that many of the 2014 models still in use, but if you have one it won’t be supported by Ventura. If you have one of the Space Gray models from 2018, or the practically identical 2020 models, you will be able to run Ventura.

iMac models from 2019 or later

Monterey was available on the 2015 iMac, but you’re out of luck if that’s what you have and you want to run Ventura. For Ventura only the 2019 (Coffee Lake or 8th-gen), 2020 (Comet Lake or 10th-gen), and 2021 (M1) models are supported.

iMac Pro (all models)

The iMac Pro was only introduced in 2017, then it was discontinued earlier in 2021. At least it is supported by Ventura.

Mac Pro models from 2019

The only Mac Pro model that’s supported is the 2019 ‘cheese grater’ workstation. If you’ve got one of the older aluminum towers or even the black cylinder ‘trash can’ then you won’t be able to run Ventura on it.