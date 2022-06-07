Every iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Watch Apple just doomed to obsolescence

It’s always exciting when Apple announces the latest version of iOS or macOS. Not only are there a bunch of new features to try, but it’s a good way to get an old device running like new again by wiping it down and reinstalling it with the latest OS.

But this year, fewer devices will be able to enjoy the new updates. After supporting devices such as the iPhone 6 and iPad Air 2 through several generations, Apple has made a surprising number of cuts to this year’s compatibility list, and if you have a slightly older device, there’s a good chance you’ll need to buy a newer device. Here are the devices you’ll need to run the latest version of each OS:

iOS 16

Compatible devices

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone ZR, XS, and XS Max

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini, 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini, 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (second and third generation)

Dropped compatibility

iPhone 6s

iPhone 7

iPhone SE (first generation)

iPadOS 16

Compatible devices

iPad (fifth generation and later)

iPad mini 5 and later

iPad Air 3 and later

iPad Pro (all models)

Dropped compatibility

iPad Air 2

iPad mini 4

macOS 13 Ventura

Compatible devices

iMac (2017 or later)

iMac Pro (2017)

MacBook (2017 or later)

MacBook Air (2018 or later)

MacBook Pro (2017 or later)

Mac mini (2018 or later)

Mac Pro (2019 or later)

Mac Studio (2022)

Dropped compatibility

iMac (2015-2016)

MacBook (2016)

MacBook Air (2015-2017)

MacBook Pro (2015-2016)

Mac mini (2014)

Mac Pro (2013)

watchOS 9

Compatible devices

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch SE

Dropped compatibility

Apple Watch Series 3

tvOS 16

Compatible devices

Apple TV (4th generation)

Apple TV HD

Apple TV 4K (all models)

Dropped compatibility