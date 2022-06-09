These Apple devices won’t get any more annual updates

It’s always exciting when Apple announces the latest version of iOS or macOS. Not only are there a bunch of new features to try, but it’s a good way to get an old device running like new again by wiping it down and reinstalling it with the latest OS.

But this year, fewer devices will be able to enjoy the new updates. After supporting devices such as the iPhone 6 and iPad Air 2 through several generations, Apple has made a surprising number of cuts to this year’s compatibility list, and if you have a slightly older device, there’s a good chance you’ll need to buy a newer device to enjoy the newest versions. Here are the devices you’ll need to run the latest version of each OS:

iOS 16

While Apple didn’t remove any phones from the iOS 15 compatibility list last year, several iPhones won’t be able to upgrade to iOS 16 in the fall.

Compatible devices

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone ZR, XS, and XS Max

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini, 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini, 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (second and third generation)

Dropped compatibility

iPhone 6s

iPhone 7

iPhone SE (first generation)

iPadOS 16

The good news is every iPad Pro Apple has ever made will be able to upgrade to iOS 16 (though only the latest models will be able to use the new Stage Manager multitasking feature. But if you have an older iPad Air or iPad mini you’re out of luck.

Compatible devices

iPad (fifth generation and later)

iPad mini 5 and later

iPad Air 3 and later

iPad Pro (all models)

Dropped compatibility

iPad Air 2

iPad mini 4

macOS 13 Ventura

It’s a bit of a bloodbath when it comes to the Mac. Several devices have hit the chopping block, including some models that were sold as recently as 2019.

Compatible devices

iMac (2017 or later)

iMac Pro (2017)

MacBook (2017 or later)

MacBook Air (2018 or later)

MacBook Pro (2017 or later)

Mac mini (2018 or later)

Mac Pro (2019 or later)

Mac Studio (2022)

Dropped compatibility

iMac (2015-2016)

MacBook (2016)

MacBook Air (2015-2017)

MacBook Pro (2015-2016)

Mac mini (2014)

Mac Pro (2013)

watchOS 9

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Apple isn’t supporting the Apple Watch Series 3 with watchOS 9. But it is—mainly because Apple still sells it.

Compatible devices

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch SE

Dropped compatibility

Apple Watch Series 3

tvOS 16

Apple TV owners are the only devices to make it out unscathed. Every model that supported iOS 15 will support iOS 16 in the fall, though we assume the non-4K models aren’t long for this world.

Compatible devices

Apple TV (4th generation)

Apple TV HD

Apple TV 4K (all models)

Dropped compatibility