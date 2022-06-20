Learn how to score big as an Amazon FBA entrepreneur for just $20

Where do you go when you’re trying to find a book? Or a dress? Or a new set of tools? Two out of three people begin looking for the product they want right where you’d expect for a 2022 consumer: Amazon. With an all-encompassing marketplace, it’s no surprise that everybody wants to sell there. Nearly two million small and medium-sized third-party companies sell their wares on the platform as Fulfilled by Amazon (FBA) sellers. That represents about 3,700 new sellers joining Amazon every day, and last year, over 60,000 of those sellers registered annual sales of over $1 million.

With that much money to be made, the Ultimate Amazon FBA and Dropship Master Class Bundle is the perfect introduction to succeeding as an Amazon FBA seller. With eight courses packed with over 40 hours of content, entrepreneurs take in the full breadth of driving Amazon’s platform and its features to big sales and even bigger profits.

The beauty of this training is you don’t even have to have a product in mind to launch your Amazon business. First, students can study with a course like Product Sourcing: 33 Ways to Source Products for Amazon FBA and eBay to help determine products that can turn a profit. Meanwhile, courses like 10 Shopify Dropshipping Strategies That Make 6 Figures and Shopify Dropship Mastery: Build Your Own Dropshipping Store explore the dropshipping phenomena, identifying, then selling other people’s products in your Amazon FBA storefront.

Even if you aren’t making your own product, Amazon entrepreneurs are certainly building their own brands. Lastly, Launch a Successful Amazon FBA Brand in 2020 helps students follow the marketing playbook to create a name and brand identity that can eventually be a huge selling point on its own.

Altogether, the courses in the Ultimate Amazon FBA and Dropship Master Class Bundle cost $1,300 when purchased individually, but you can get the entire collection for just $20.

The Ultimate Amazon FBA & Dropship Master Class Bundle – $20

See Deal

Prices subject to change