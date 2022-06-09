Home / Apple / Feature
Macworld Podcast: iOS and iPadOS 16, new Macs, macOS Ventura, CarPlay, and more

By Michael Simon, Jason Cross and Roman Loyola, Macworld
Apple opened a treasure trove of new features and products at its WWDC keynote. What looks impressive? What is downright disappointing? We’ll cover iOS and iPadOS 16, the new Mac stuff, CarPlay, Apple Watch and more in this episode of the Macworld Podcast. 

This is episode 796 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola

