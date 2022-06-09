Macworld Podcast: iOS and iPadOS 16, new Macs, macOS Ventura, CarPlay, and more

Apple opened a treasure trove of new features and products at its WWDC keynote. What looks impressive? What is downright disappointing? We’ll cover iOS and iPadOS 16, the new Mac stuff, CarPlay, Apple Watch and more in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 796 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Listen to episode 796
Amazon
Get info
Click on the links below to get more details on what was discussed on the show.
- Everything Apple announced during WWDC’s jam-packed keynote
- The top new iOS 16 features coming to your iPhone this fall
- Four new iPadOS 16 features that will change the way you use your tablet
- watchOS 9 brings sleep, sharing, fitness enhancements to your wrist
- The top 5 macOS 13 Ventura features coming to your Mac
- Apple debuts all-new MacBook Air with M2, MagSafe, iPhone SE colors
How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks
The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify or on Amazon Music.
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.
Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.