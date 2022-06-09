Macworld Podcast: iOS and iPadOS 16, new Macs, macOS Ventura, CarPlay, and more

Apple opened a treasure trove of new features and products at its WWDC keynote. What looks impressive? What is downright disappointing? We’ll cover iOS and iPadOS 16, the new Mac stuff, CarPlay, Apple Watch and more in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 796 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 796

Amazon

Get info

Click on the links below to get more details on what was discussed on the show.

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify or on Amazon Music.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.