Excel can often be a make-or-break job skill. Master it for under $20.

Spreadsheets are not for the faint of heart. Oh, they may look innocent enough with all those harmless little boxes. But simplicity is just a ruse. Those boxes ache to be filled, and if you aren’t trained in exactly how to properly feed information into a spreadsheet, rest assured, your boss is already looking for someone who can.

But don’t panic. With the Microsoft Excel: From Beginner to Advanced course collection, you can get your Excel knowledge to an expert level. Backed with a few of these amazing tricks, there won’t be any Excel operations that’ll be out of your grasp.

The collection includes nearly 100 lectures and more than eight hours of training to help a complete spreadsheet novice get comfortable and innovate in the Excel environment. Within no time, learners can understand the basics of tables and pivot tables up to advanced formulas and data visualizations.

You’ll understand how to use the Excel interface and populate a spreadsheet and all the expert tips. Before you know it, you’ll be formatting and editing forms and using formulas that organize and account for your data in bold new ways.

Taught by computer technician and acknowledged “Windows Warrior” Warrick Klimaytys, students get up to speed quickly in this training bootcamp. New users can become capable Excel users within about 60 minutes.

The Microsoft Excel: From Beginner to Advanced course usually costs about $175, but you can purchase the entire package for only $19.99.

