This Data and IT Security Training can make you a cybersecurity guru.

Cybercriminals can penetrate 93 percent of company networks. Software supply chain attacks hit three out of five companies last year. And even securing your home workspace in the age of remote working is no picnic either.

From corporations to individuals, everybody needs more cybersecurity help these days

This collection includes six courses and over 14 hours of content covering all approaches for protecting system data and getting novices up to speed in areas like database security or safeguarding information in the cloud.

For newcomers just getting a grasp on the state of cyber protection, courses like Introduction to Cybersecurity and Cyber Security In 90 Minutes serve as worthy primers for understanding today’s critical cyber issues. They cover basic tools, incident management, and penetration testing to secure network vulnerabilities before someone else exploits those holes.

From there, Computer Network Security From Scratch To Advanced and Cyber Security Incident Handling and Response prep for some nuances of serving the IT security realm. That means learning about the seven layers of the ISO/OSI model and exploring computer network security, firewalls, and honeypots and identifying, containing, and minimizing the cost of a cyberattack.

There’s even a class for the normies: Protect Yourself Daily with Cyber Security for Normal People digs into how the average joe tech user can best protect themselves with the right mindset. This includes building healthy security habits like creating strong passwords, using encryption, and securing your phone and other devices before you can become a target.

Each course in the Dynamic 2022 Data and IT Security Training Bundle costs $199 individually

