Learn the secrets of time management and better productivity for under $20

If time management was as simple as sticking to a schedule, everyone would do it. Unfortunately, using your time wisely is a lot easier said than done. Fortunately, the 2022 Productivity and Time Management Bundle offers handy tools to streamline your workflow and get the most out of your time.

This collection features eight courses with more than 17 hours of instruction to help you be more productive, manage your time better, and even generate passive income as a self-publishing author.

It starts with How to Manage Time: 7 Easy Steps to Master Time Management and More. This easy-to-follow guide lays out a seven-step process for planning, prioritizing, focusing, and outsourcing projects strategically and effectively using your time. There’s also Your Daily Productivity Boost, an overview course with 10 simple techniques to improve acuity and results, from finding your most productive hours to using the Pomodoro Technique.

Further coursework covers specific time-saving knowledge in essential apps and disciplines. This includes Excel Tips and Tricks for boosting your spreadsheet game, The Winning SEO Content Marketing Method for writing SEO articles, and Email Writing Etiquette for Business Communication for creating emails that look and sound professional.

Sometimes, productivity may just lead to creating an ongoing revenue stream with a side-hustle, like becoming an author. Over three courses, you’ll learn to become a self-published writer through Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP), writing and marketing books and articles you’ll sell on the robust platform. Users even learn to design attractive book covers that will get attention on Kindle and generate sales.

The 2022 Productivity and Time Management Bundle includes $1,600 worth of training, but with this deal, it’s now on sale for just $19.99.

The 2022 Productivity & Time Management Bundle – $19

See Deal

Prices subject to change.