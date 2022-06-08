The Apple Watch Series 7 is down to $300 for the first time ever

The Apple Watch Series 7 is hands-down the best smartwatch you can buy and today’s it’s kind of a bargain too. Amazon is selling the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 in the new dark green color for $300, a savings of $99, and the best price we’ve ever seen.

The latest generation of the Apple Watch isn’t that much of an upgrade over the Series 6, but it brings two important changes: a larger screen and faster charging. Plus it has everything we loved about the Series 6: a second-gen heart sensor, EKG and blood-oxygen sensors, an always-on display, and an array of health and fitness features. And since it’s Apple’s newest watch, you’ll get watchOS 9 in the fall and updates for years.

In our 4.5-star review, we called the Apple Watch Series 7 “perfectly great” and “the best smartwatch around,” even with minor changes over its predecessor. We don’t know how long this price will last, so head over to grab it before it’s gone for good.