macOS Big Sur 11.6.7 update is now available

Apple on Thursday released the macOS Big Sur 11.6.7 update. According to the release notes, the update “fixes an issue where Mail and apps, such as Microsoft Outlook, cannot open attachments if the app required to open the file is already running.”

To download the update, users running Big Sur can run Software Update through Apple menu > About This Mac. Big Sur is also available in the Mac App Store. The download is 12.6GB and requires a restart of the Mac.

Big Sur is also known as macOS 11, the version of the Mac operating system before the current one, macOS 12 Monterey.

Earlier this week at WWDC, Apple revealed macOS Ventura, which is version 13. Developers can get a beta of Ventura by joining the Apple Developer Program. A public beta will be made available at a later date, with the official release to the general public happening later this fall.