Here are the Microsoft Office skills your dad never learned — it even comes with an Office license

If your dad is a bonafide Apple fan, even he has to admit that Microsoft Office is pretty useful. Just about everyone has used apps like Word and Excel, but among the millions who use Office daily, few know all of its hidden-yet-powerful features.

With the Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle, Dad gets a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Home and Business for Mac 2021 and six courses that show him its inner workings. At just $69.99, the package makes for an excellent, last-minute Father’s Day gift, but the price drop only lasts until June 19.

It feels like everyone from your dad to your dad’s dad has used Microsoft Word, but with the Microsoft Word 365 course, he’ll unlock word processing powers he never knew existed. This course makes complicated operations seem like second nature, from formatting to adjusting page orientations to complex layouts like bibliographies and indices.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Excel: Data Analysis with Pivot Tables delves into the spreadsheet gold standard, including advanced formulas and pivot table creation. At the same time, PowerPoint From Beginner to Advanced Level explores all the tools for creating brilliant visual presentations.

Further courses examine other Office standouts, including Outlook, OneNote and Teams. Finally, the whole package includes lifetime use for all these apps.

The Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle can make Dad into a genuine Office power user — and right now, it’s available for $69.99 during our Father’s Day sale, which ends June 19.

Prices subject to change