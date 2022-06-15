Apple delivers its first M2 MacBook Pro earlier than promised

Apple may have announced during the WWDC keynote that the M2 MacBook Pro wasn’t coming until July, but preorders are opening sooner than that: Apple has announced that the M2 MacBook Pro will be available to order this Friday, June 17. Here’s everything you need to know about the new laptop.

What’s new about the M2 MacBook Pro?

Before talk about how to preorder, let’s review what’s new with the machine. Basically it’s just the processor. Apple hasn’t changed anything about the design or features of the laptop, so if you like the current model with the Touch Bar, this one will just be faster. It doesn’t have MagSafe or a notch, though it will be slightly faster than the MacBook Air in some circustances due to its advanced cooling system.

When will the M2 MacBook Pro go on sale?

The new MacBook Pro will go on sale Friday, June 17, at 5 a.m. PT. (6am MDT, 7am CDT and 8am EDT). In the U.K., sales will kick off at 1 pm, and 10 pm in Sydney Australia.

How can you preorder the new MacBook Pro?

There are a few things you can do now to make it easier to preorder and improve your chances of getting one in the very likely case that there are limited stocks.

Step 1: Create or verify your account at the Apple Store now

It is advisable to check the account you use to make purchases with Apple now. You don’t want to find that you need to enter a new credit card or alternative delivery address when you are attempting to order your new Apple product. It’s best to check now, since Apple is very likely to take the Apple Store offline before the product launches. Here’s how to check your Apple Store account:

Click on this link to find the summary of your Apple account activities. Log in with your password or touch or Face ID. Check whether your delivery address is still correct. Check whether a current credit card is listed as the payment method.

Step 2: Save the model you want in the Apple Store app

You can pick the configurations of MacBook Pro that you want in the Apple Store app on your iPhone or iPad. Just run through the options and then click on Add to Saved Items.

Once preorder open, you should be able to quickly find the it in the Saved Items as soon as the store goes back online. To locate your saved items in the Apple Store app click on your icon in the top right and scroll down to and tap on Saved Items.

Step 3: Set your alarm for Friday

Especially if you are in California where you have a very early 5 am start!

Where to buy the MacBook Pro

You don’t have to buy directly from Apple. There are lots of Apple resellers who will happily sell you a MacBook Pro, and some may even be offering preorder discounts. We’ll update the charts below as stores begin selling the new laptop.

