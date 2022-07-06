How to preorder the M2 MacBook Air

Apple announced during the WWDC keynote that the M2 MacBook Air wasn’t coming until July, and now we know the date it will be available to pre-order: Apple has announced that the M2 MacBook Air will be available to order on Friday, July 8. Here’s everything you need to know about pre-ordering Apple’s new laptop.

When will the M2 MacBook Air go on sale?

The new MacBook Air will go on sale Friday, July 8, at 5 am PT. (6am MDT, 7am CDT and 8am EDT). In the U.K., sales will kick off at 1 pm, and 10 pm in Sydney Australia.

Apple says the first M2 MacBook Air models will start shipping on Friday July 15.

How can you preorder the new MacBook Air?

There are a few things you can do now to make it easier to preorder and improve your chances of getting one in the very likely case that there are limited stocks.

Step 1: Create or verify your account at the Apple Store now

It is advisable to check the account you use to make purchases with Apple now. You don’t want to find that you need to enter a new credit card or alternative delivery address when you are attempting to order your new Apple product. It’s best to check now, since Apple is very likely to take the Apple Store offline before the product launches. Here’s how to check your Apple Store account:

Click on this link to find the summary of your Apple account activities. Log in with your password or touch or Face ID. Check whether your delivery address is still correct. Check whether a current credit card is listed as the payment method.

Step 2: Save the model you want in the Apple Store app

You can pick the configurations of MacBook Air that you want in the Apple Store app on your iPhone or iPad. Just run through the options and then click on Add to Saved Items.

Once preorder open, you should be able to quickly find the it in the Saved Items as soon as the store goes back online. To locate your saved items in the Apple Store app click on your icon in the top right and scroll down to and tap on Saved Items.

Step 3: Set your alarm for Friday

Especially if you are in California where you have a very early 5 am start!

Where to buy the MacBook Air

You don’t have to buy directly from Apple. There are lots of Apple resellers who will happily sell you a MacBook Pro, and some may even be offering preorder discounts. We’ll update the charts below as stores begin selling the new laptop.

MacBook Air, M2, 256GB ($1,199/£1,249)

Retailer Price Delivery $1199 View



MacBook Air, M2, 512GB ($1,499/£1,549)

Retailer Price Delivery $1499 View

Check out the best deals for the MacBook Air right now in our roundup.