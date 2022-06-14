You can save $200 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro right now

Apple’s laptops are becoming harder and harder to find, but if you can wait to get it, you can still find good deals: Today, Amazon is selling the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro processor and 512GB of storage for $2,299, a savings of $200. The only catch—you’ll have to wait until July to get it.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro has the same slim-bezel design as the new MacBook Air along with a gorgeous mini-LED ProMotion display and an array of ports, including three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, and an SD card reader, and MagSafe. Plus, it has an M1 Pro processor, which we praised in our 4.5-star review of the 14-inch model.

According to Amazon’s delivery estimate, you won’t receive the laptop until July 1, but that date may change depending on stock. So if you want one, go grab it right away.