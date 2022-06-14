Home / Mac
Deal

You can save $200 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro right now

Score Apple's flagship laptop for $2,299 at Amazon.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
The 16-inch M1 MacBook Pro facing front
Apple

Apple’s laptops are becoming harder and harder to find, but if you can wait to get it, you can still find good deals: Today, Amazon is selling the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro processor and 512GB of storage for $2,299, a savings of $200. The only catch—you’ll have to wait until July to get it.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro has the same slim-bezel design as the new MacBook Air along with a gorgeous mini-LED ProMotion display and an array of ports, including three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, and an SD card reader, and MagSafe. Plus, it has an M1 Pro processor, which we praised in our 4.5-star review of the 14-inch model.

According to Amazon’s delivery estimate, you won’t receive the laptop until July 1, but that date may change depending on stock. So if you want one, go grab it right away.

16-inch MacBook Pro (2021)

16-inch MacBook Pro (2021)
MSRP: $2,499 (M1 Pro 10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD); $2,699 (M1 Pro 10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD); $3,499 (M1 Max 10-Core CPU, 32-Core GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)
Best Prices Today: $2299.00 at Best Buy | $2499 at Apple | Not Available at Amazon

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

, Executive Editor

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

Recent stories by Michael Simon: