Home / Apple / Feature
Macworld Podcast

Macworld Podcast: How the WWDC 2022 keynote left us hanging

Macworld Podcast episode 797
Macworld Podcast
By Michael Simon, Jason Cross and Roman Loyola, Macworld
WWDC 2022
Apple

Apple filled the news last week with a lot about the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and even CarPlay. But on this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we talk about the stuff Apple didn’t highlight at WWDC: Apple TV, HomePod, Apple Arcade, and more.

This is episode 797 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola

Listen to episode 797

Listen to the Macworld Podcast on Amazon Music

Amazon

How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify or on Amazon Music.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.