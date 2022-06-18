Upgrade Dad’s cyber defenses this Father’s Day for $25

Looking for a last-minute Father’s Day gift? Your dad’s online security game is likely somewhere between minimal and non-existent. 24% of Americans have used passwords like “qwerty,” “123456,” and the evergreen favorite “password,” so there’s a decent chance your dad is one of them. You can help Dad tighten his cyber defenses with a lifetime subscription to Enpass Password Manager.

Enpass can protect Dad from himself by identifying all of his weak, duplicate, and compromised passwords. Then, it creates ultra-tight, multi-character, unique passwords for every one of his accounts and logins. So all Dad has to do is remember a single master password to get into his Enpass account, which safely keeps track of all others.

Enpass data is encrypted and 100% secure, especially since it only lives on your Dad’s computer. No information is ever held on Enpass servers, ensuring logins, credit card information, bank account numbers, files, documents, or anything else Enpass can automatically fill into all those online forms never falls into the wrong hands. Enpass is also a blanket security measure, able to sync all of Dad’s devices through a cloud service like Dropbox or Google Drive.

A lifetime Enpass Password Manager Individual Plan is usually $79, but you can purchase one for $24.99 during our Father’s Day sale, which ends June 19.

