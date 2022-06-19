Replace your VPN subscription this Father’s Day with a decentralized device

Today, almost 7 out of every 10 Americans, or around 142 million users, use a VPN for business or personal use to keep their information safe and protected on the web. However, VPNs aren’t a magic solution. Providers lock users into ongoing subscriptions, and users are only as secure as their provider, so they have to trust a company they may not know. Deeper Connect is the next stage in the evolution of the VPN, a decentralized VPN device that gives users security and protection without engaging with a service provider.

The Deeper Connect unit isn’t a VPN. While VPN users connect to a provider’s service for their secured web connection, Deeper Connect creates a private portal to the web through blockchain technology. Users get similar protection while maintaining control over their connection by easily connecting to their home PCs and mobile devices with just a pair of ethernet cables.

And while VPNs only protect a handful of devices in your home, the Mini acts like a blanket over your property. The security extends to phones, tablets, and any WiFi-connected device like speakers, TVs, and even smart appliances, so no one can spy on you through your household devices.

Best of all, Deeper Connect ends your money-draining VPN subscription. During our Father’s Day sale, the Deeper Connect Mini Decentralized VPN and Firewall Hardware is available for $349, but this promotion ends June 19.

Prices subject to change