How to move WhatsApp messages from Android to iPhone

For a long time now, moving from Android to iPhone was reasonably straightforward, with one glaring exception: WhatsApp. For some reason, the messaging service made it near impossible to export your messages and load them up on your iPhone. The most frustrating part was that you could create backups in the app itself, but had no way of transferring them across platforms.

Thankfully, that has recently changed, and you can now import your old conversations when setting up a new iPhone. Here are the steps you need to move your WhatsApp chats and messages from Android to iOS.

What do I need?

There are a few things you’ll require before being able to make the transfer.

On your Android phone:

Android 5 or above

Move to iOS app

WhatsApp version 2.22.7.74 or later

Connected to a power source

Connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your iPhone (or connected to the iPhone’s hotspot)

On your iPhone:

iOS 15.5 or later

WhatsApp version 2.22.10.70 or later

The same phone number as your Android phone (same SIM)

iPhone must be factory reset or new, as it needs to connect to Move to iOS app on Android

Connected to a power source

Connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the Android phone (or using its hotspot with the Android device)

How to move your WhatsApp chat history from Android to iPhone

Moving your messages is a quick and easy job now. Here’s what you need to do.

Open the Move to iOS app on your Android phone and follow the instructions. You should be prompted to connect to your iPhone by typing in a code number. Tap Continue and follow the prompts until you reach the Transfer Data screen. Here you’ll see WhatsApp. Select this and tap Start; this will begin accumulating your data. When it’s ready, you’ll see you’ve been logged out of WhatsApp on your Android phone. Tap Next to continue. Go back to the Move to iOS app. Tap the Continue button and all your data should be transferred to the iPhone. On your iPhone, insert the SIM from your Android phone, if you haven’t already done so. Open WhatsApp and log into your account (being sure to use the same phone number as on your Android phone). When you see the Start button appear, tap it and your data should be loaded on to your new device. Complete the setup on your iPhone. Once everything is in place you should see that your WhatsApp messages are all present and correct.

Now you’re free to continue your chats on your new iPhone, but if you’re not sure what to do with the Android device that’s surplus to requirements, take a look at the how to sell, donate and recycle your old electronics guide on our sister site Tech Advisor.