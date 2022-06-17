The state of the MacBook: From the M2 Air to the M1 Max Pro and beyond

In less than a year, Apple’s entire laptop line has gotten an upgrade. Last October, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro burst onto the scene, and just last week, the M2 MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro arrived at WWDC.

The M2 MacBook Pro goes on sale this morning at 8am ET, but where does it stand in the MacBook lineup? At $1,299, it’s priced at $100 more than the upcoming M2 MacBook Air but $700 less than the 14-inch MacBook Pro. Here’s how the MacBook lineup looks right now:

$999: MacBook Air (M1)

$1,199: MacBook Air (M2)

$1,299: 13-inch MacBook Pro (M2)

$1,999: 14-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro)

$2,499: 16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro)

$3,099: 14-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Max)

$3,499: 16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Max)

Join Macworld executive editor Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis as they break down the state of the MacBook and look to the future of what the M2 chip could bring.