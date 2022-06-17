The M2 MacBook Pro is available for preorder

Apple opened up preorders for its newest laptop, the M2 MacBook Pro, on Friday June 17. The laptop starts at $1,299 with memory and storage options that push the price to $2,499. You can order the the MacBook at Apple or Best Buy.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is Apple’s first laptop with the next-generation M2 processor with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. Apple hasn’t changed anything else about the laptop, so it has the same design as before, with a 13.3-inch display with True Tone, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, and a Touch Bar.

The redesigned MacBook Air will also have an M2 processor when it launches next month. That laptop has an all-new design with a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, slim bezels, and MagSafe and costs $1,199.

The new MacBook Pro will deliver by June 24, but we expect the stock to dwindle as the day goes on.