Power all your Apple products at once with 70% off this 3-in-1 charging station

From your iPhone to your Apple Watch, the need for a steady power supply is crucial. But since nobody is keen on packing a bag full of charging cables and adaptors, and since bargain-basement options won’t do, this Charge and Fold 3-in-1 Docking Station offers a nifty way to keep your Apple devices juiced.

This convenient space-saver features three designated spots to wirelessly power your Qi-enabled phone, smartwatch, and earbuds. Nothing needs to plug in, so there are no gaudy wires to turn your countertop or nightstand into an unsightly mess. Meanwhile, the primed station serves up to 15W of fast charging, allowing each device to safely charge at its optimal rate. It also detects foreign objects that might disrupt the power flow.

The tilt angle design allows users to swing their phone in vertical or horizontal directions to watch videos or make Facetime calls while the charging continues. Finally, the entire station is so compact that it folds up easily for convenient transport anywhere you might need a power boost.

The Charge and Fold 3-in-1 Docking Station is compatible with wireless Android and iOS devices as well as your wallet. Regularly $119.99, it’s on sale now for 70% off the retail price, available for only $35.99.

Prices subject to change