ClearVPN is so pretty that it doesn’t even feel like a VPN. But it works like one — and it’s 80% off.

The digital wars continue to rage fast and furious — and if you want to stay protected online, you have to place a lot of trust in your service providers, including your VPN company. That’s no small issue when you consider laws over your web usage and right to privacy keep changing. Even now, many VPN services are removing their servers in India to avoid strict new guidelines requiring companies keep detailed information on all of the customers, even when customers don’t want it.

Thankfully, some companies are taking a stand against over-intrusive data collecting, like ClearVPN. In addition to staunch no-logging rules that safeguard your information online, ClearVPN goes a step further, offering a stunningly simple interface and clear shortcuts so you can always use your VPN just the way you want.

Need to change your location? Block ads while browsing? Or do you just want to watch Netflix in your home region? ClearVPN’s shortcuts get you right to the action you need to take with a touch. Meanwhile, ClearVPN’s proprietary DynamicFlow technology automatically chooses the best idle server and optimizes your connection,so you never have to do any of the configuring yourself.

Those web interactions are always protected behind ClearVPN’s AES-256 encryption and cutting-edge protocols, ensuring no prying eyes from cybercrooks to government watchdogs can ever track your activity or skim your information online.

Available on iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows devices, a ClearVPN account can protect up to six devices at once, all with unlimited streaming capabilities, even including heavy video viewers.

A one year subscription to all the features available in a ClearVPN Premium Plan usually cost over $155, but with the current deal, you can score 12 months of protection at 80% off, just $29.99.

Prices are subject to change