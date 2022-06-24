This ingenious spy camera looks like a pen as it captures HD quality images and sound.

We all harbor 007 fantasies. Capturing evidence of an evil scheme. Listening as a villain unspools a dastardly plan and challenges you to stop them. While that may sound like James Bond-level subterfuge, the reality is we all face situations where we kinda wish we had real evidence that what we saw really just happened or what we heard was exactly what we thought we heard.

The iSpyPen Pro is a nifty spy camera that looks exactly like a typical fountain pen for doing exactly that: quietly recording everything going on around you in glorious high definition video and audio quality.

Stuffed into a shirt pocket or posed casually in your hand, the iSpyPen Pro is all but indistinguishable from a normal pen, but the camera in the cap can capture full 1080p resolution video. In fact, the video is shockingly clear and detailed when you watch it back. Meanwhile, the pen’s built-in mic also records audio from all of your encounters. Even if you just want to use it to record details during a meeting or other vital information you want to remember, it can be an absolute life-saver. There’s also a feature for including day and time stamps on your video so you can always document the exact circumstances of any conversation or incident.

The iSpyPen Pro is also designed for a full day’s work, featuring 75 minutes of battery life and up to 128GB of storage to make sure all your important recordings are safely archived. It’ll even hold your files for up to 24 hours so you can transfer them to a laptop or another storage device safely when you find some time.

Right now, shoppers can pick up the iSpyPen Pro and save 10% on their purchase. Regularly $129.99, this offer knocks $15 off the price, lowering your final total to just $114.99 while this deal lasts.

Prices are subject to change